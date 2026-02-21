Faridabad fire death toll rises to 3 as fire fighter dies

The death toll in Faridabad fire incident rose to three after a firefighter, who was under treatment at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi succumbed to his burn injuries on Friday. Police identified the deceased as Bhuvi Chand. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police identified the deceased as Bhuvi Chand, 45, from Rampur Khor village in Palwal, posted at the NIT fire station in Faridabad.

According to police, he was along the first five to sustain burn injuries while trying to douse the flames in one of the five CNC machines after an explosion happened inside a steel company in Sector 24 on Monday.

Rakesh Yadav, fire officer of Sector 25 fire station in Faridabad, said Chand had to be shifted to a ventilator on Thursday evening after his condition deteriorated. “He died between 2.30pm and 3pm on Friday,” he said.

Chand along and his colleague Ranvir had entered the building when an explosion occurred, leaving them and three policemen—sub-inspector Ravi Kumar, constable Ajnesh Kumar and special police officer Abhishek—injured.

The fire soon spread and the drums filled with industrial lubricants and chemicals in Kalka Lubricant Trading Company, located on the premises resulted in multiple explosions that left 37 people injured overall.

Abhishek Monga, 37, a Sector 23 resident who co-owned the lubricant shop and his employee Pradeep Kumar, 21, of Sanjay Colony, had also died while receiving treatment at Safdarjung and AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi on Thursday.

At least five more critically injured victims including the sub-inspector who has more than 50% burn injuries are still undergoing treatment at these two hospitals. Police have booked the owners and managers of the two units in an FIR registered at Mujesar police station on Monday