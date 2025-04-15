Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Farrukhnagar: Biker dies after crashing into uprooted tree

ByDebashish Karmakar
Apr 15, 2025 06:24 AM IST

On a complaint by the victim’s friend an FIR was registered against the other unidentified vehicle’s driver at the Farrukhnagar police station under relevant sections of BNS

Days after a 28-year-old motorcyclist rammed an uprooted tree in Farrukhnagar, police on Monday said he died of his injuries.

Upon receiving information about the accident, an emergency response vehicle rushed the victim to the community health centre in Farrukhnagar. (Getty Images)
Upon receiving information about the accident, an emergency response vehicle rushed the victim to the community health centre in Farrukhnagar. (Getty Images)

The deceased was identified as Arun Kumar, a resident of Karola village in Haileymandi town. Police said he worked at a warehouse in Mushedpur, Farrukhnagar and was returning home on Friday night when another vehicle allegedly brushed against him, causing him to lose balance and ram an uprooted tree.

Gurugram police public relations officer Sandeep Kumar said that upon receiving information about the accident, an emergency response vehicle rushed the victim to the community health centre in Farrukhnagar.

“However, doctors referred him to the Civil Hospital in Sector-10A. By that time, family members were also informed who reached and took him to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi,” the PRO said, adding that Kumar succumbed to his injuries late on Sunday.

On a complaint by Kumar’s friend Harinder Kumar, a first information report was registered against the other unidentified vehicle at the Farrukhnagar police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving).

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Gurugram / Farrukhnagar: Biker dies after crashing into uprooted tree
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On