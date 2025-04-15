Farrukhnagar: Biker dies after crashing into uprooted tree

Days after a 28-year-old motorcyclist rammed an uprooted tree in Farrukhnagar, police on Monday said he died of his injuries. Upon receiving information about the accident, an emergency response vehicle rushed the victim to the community health centre in Farrukhnagar. (Getty Images)

The deceased was identified as Arun Kumar, a resident of Karola village in Haileymandi town. Police said he worked at a warehouse in Mushedpur, Farrukhnagar and was returning home on Friday night when another vehicle allegedly brushed against him, causing him to lose balance and ram an uprooted tree.

Gurugram police public relations officer Sandeep Kumar said that upon receiving information about the accident, an emergency response vehicle rushed the victim to the community health centre in Farrukhnagar.

“However, doctors referred him to the Civil Hospital in Sector-10A. By that time, family members were also informed who reached and took him to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi,” the PRO said, adding that Kumar succumbed to his injuries late on Sunday.

On a complaint by Kumar’s friend Harinder Kumar, a first information report was registered against the other unidentified vehicle at the Farrukhnagar police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving).