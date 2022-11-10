Farrukhnagar doctor stabbed for resisting land grab bid next to her hospital

A woman doctor was allegedly stabbed and assaulted by half a dozen men after she resisted their bid to allegedly grab a plot of land next to her hospital in Farrukhnagar on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.

Police said the two parties are engaged in a land dispute, and there is a court case regarding this as well. The suspects brought with them an earth moving machine and allegedly demolished the boundary wall around the doctor’s plot in ward number 8 of Farrukhnagar. The doctor also alleged that they attempted to mow her down with the earthmover but was saved by locals who gathered at the spot on hearing the brawl.

Police said none of the suspects have been arrested as yet.

Police said identified the injured doctor as Snehlata, 32, and said she was stabbed during the brawl and rushed to her own hospital first and from there to the community health centre in Farrukhnagar and further to the government hospital in Sector 10, Gurugram.

Police said Snehlata and her husband Naveen Kumar, who is also a doctor, together run the hospital in Farrukhnagar.

On the doctor’s complaint, an FIR against seven suspects -- six of them are from the same family and included women while the seventh is the driver of the earthmover -- was registered under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Farrukhnagar police station on Tuesday night, said police.

Police said the suspects reached the spot on Tuesday morning and broke down the cemented boundary wall with the earth mover. When Snehlata and her husband protested vehemently, both sides allegedly got into a fight. But the couple was outnumbered and ended up being assaulted.

A senior police officer said the doctor owns the land and a family in the neighbourhood has been creating problems for them. “Both sides are contesting a civil suit over the property. No construction has been done outside the plot by the doctor,” he said.

Inspector Jitender Singh, station house officer of Farrukhnagar police station, said that investigation is on in the case. “There is an ongoing dispute between the two parties. We are busy with the panchayat elections right now. Action will be soon taken against the culprits,” he said.