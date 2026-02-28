Festive season brings traffic woes to Gurugram markets

Gurugram: Parking woes and traffic congestion have resurfaced at key markets in the city ahead of Holi, local residents said on Friday. Haphazard parking at Sector 31 market in Gurugram (HT)

During HT spotcheck on Friday afternoon, cars were seen lined up outside Huda markets in sectors 14, 46, 49 and 56, and Galleria Market in DLF Phase IV, causing congestion and restricting traffic movement.

Traffic officials said they have deployed additional vans and towed around 950 vehicles from market areas as part of their campaign against illegal parking, which launched on February 16.

Earlier this month, the traffic police had identified around ten hotspots with the most number of parking-related complaints from the residents. These included market areas in sectors 29, 44, 51, Sadar Bazar, along with arterial and sector roads near Civil Hospital in Sector 10A, IMT University and AIT Chowk on Golf Course road, Old Mehrauli road, and near Sapphire Mall in Sector 83.

“Due to vehicles being double-parked outside Arcadia market in Sector 49, motorists have to face snarls leading up to traffic signals on both ends of the narrow road,” said Sandeep Singh, 38, a resident of Sector 66.

Ahsas Taluja, 22, a resident of Ramgarh, said the market in Sector 56 already has broken roads, with limited designated parking spaces. “The cars are lined up outside on the road during the evening when visibility began dropping,” Taluja said, raising safety concerns while moving through the dark stretch marred with potholes and road dust.

“Major markets face similar problems, with limited parking lots and missing road markings. Commuters either leave their vehicles on footpaths or leave them on roads, triggering noise pollution and honking, along with snarls. Two-wheeler riders try to squeeze through gaps, while pedestrians navigate idling cars,” said Vasant Kumar, 24, a resident of Badshahpur.

Meanwhile, the traffic police said they have increased vigilance outside the markets to reduce jams and security concerns raised by the residents. Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Dr Rajesh Mohan held a meeting with senior traffic police officials on Friday to review traffic and road safety in the identified hotspots.

“During Holi, special checkpoints will be set up at major intersections, markets, malls, residential colonies, and other sensitive locations, and strict vigilance will be maintained. Strict action will be taken against those who park their vehicles on roads, drive under the influence, indulge in overspeeding, stunts, and rash driving,” Mohan said.

According to officials, the towed vehicles will be taken to designated parking lots from where commuters can get them freed after paying the fines. Of the 11,196 commuters challaned manually between February 16 and 22, 1,488 were for driving on the wrong side, 424 for drunk driving, 1,242 for wrong parking, 271 for dangerous U-turn and 52 for noise pollution, along with 756 challans issued for no entry through cameras, said officials.