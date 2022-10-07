First auction of 250 acres in Global City project by November end, says Haryana CM Khattar

The Haryana government plans to auction by November end 250 acres of land in Gurugram’s Sector 37 under phase one of the Global City project, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Thursday, adding that 13 companies based in Dubai have evinced an interest in the project and are likely to invest in it.

He said they are expecting investments amounting to ₹1 lakh crore in the Global City and the money will majorly boost the state economy.The project, once completed, will provide ample employment locally, the CM said.

To ensure that the project does not face any bureaucratic hurdles, Khattar said a single window system will be created for speedy clearances. “All companies with whom talks have been held regarding this project have demanded that the work that is to be done through the government be completed at the earliest,” said Khattar.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Thursday, the chief minister spoke in detail about his recent visit to Dubai, and said the trip was a ”mission tour” to attract foreign investment and to explore skill-based employment opportunities for the state’s youth.

The Global City project has been in the talks for the past couple of years and the state government has held four conferences this year in Gurugram, Mumbai and, recently in Dubai, to market the project. It is planned to come up over 1,000 acres in Gurugram and will be developed in phases as a special zone with residential, commercial and industrial zones with green ratings. The government has also allowed floor area ratio between 300 and 350 in the Global City, and the land has already been acquired for the project in sectors 36,36B and 37 B in Gurugram.

Khattar said the first phase of the project will be launched by November end with the auction of plots spread over 250 acres. “The plots will be sold in mixed land use format and the size will vary from 100 acres to 5 acres, depending upon the industry,” he said

The CM said the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) will develop the project and provide all infrastructure and basic amenities. “Only the construction on plots is to be done by investors,” he said.

Khattar also reassured the investors that they will not have to make the rounds for securing water and electricity and other permissions.

Khattar said during his visit to Dubai, he held detailed talks with Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and pushed for investments in key projects of the state. Discussions were also held with Aldar Group in Abu Dhabi regarding investments in the Global City project while another one was held with Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, chairman and CEO of DP World, on developing an integrated multimodal logistics hub in Nangal Chaudhary in Mahendragarh district of Haryana.