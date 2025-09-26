Five people booked for robbing cab at gunpoint on Delhi-Mumbai eway

Five suspects including two women were booked for allegedly robbing a cab after taking its driver hostage at gunpoint on Delhi-Mumbai expressway in Nuh early Thursday morning, said police. Police said that the suspects snatched the cash and the mobile phone from the driver and kicked him out of the cab.

According to officials, the incident took place at 12.15am when the five passengers that included three men and two women crossed the Hilalpur toll plaza in Rozka Meo.

The suspects, all in their early 20s, had booked the cab via an app from Dwarka, Delhi at 10.45pm on Wednesday to travel to Jaipur.

As per police, the passengers asked the driver, Pushkar Kumar, 26, to stop for rest near Rozka Meo as the women were feeling sick. When Pushkar was about to restart the car, the man seated on the co-driver pulled out a pistol and put it on his head. At the same time, one of the two women on the rear seat punched him in the neck while the other suspect hit him in the head with the pistol leaving him injured and bleeding.

Krishan Kumar, public relations officer of Nuh police, said that the suspects snatched the cash and the mobile phone from the driver and kicked him out of the cab.

“The suspects immediately fled from the spot with the vehicle. They had taken the route of Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway and had fled towards Delhi. The cab was spotted in CCTV crossing a toll plaza at 1.57am,” he said.

Kumar said that a few suspects were caught in Nuh on Thursday who were trying to rob another cab in Rozka Meo in similar fashion but were caught after getting intercepted by other cab drivers and police.

“One of the suspects had disclosed that his gang members had looted another cab from Delhi-Mumbai expressway the previous night. It’s probably the cab looted from the driver, Pushkar,” he said.

Investigators said that they were questioning the suspects to ascertain the identity of the other associates and recover the looted vehicle.

On the driver’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspects under sections 310(2) (dacoity) and 311 (dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act at Rozka Meo police station on Thursday.