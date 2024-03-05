Former army man gets life term for wife’s murder

Gurugram: A former army man was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his wife suspecting her of having an extra marital affair. The court of additional district and sessions judge Tarun Singal also imposed a fine of ₹61,000 on the accused and if he failed to pay the fine, he would have to face additional punishment. The local court sentenced Sunil Godara to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 61,000 for murdering his wife. (Shutterstock)

According to the police, Munesh Godara, the victim, was a native of Charkhi Dadri and used to stay on rent at a society in Sector 93. Munesh was a local leader of a political party, the police said, adding that she got married to Sunil in 2001 and they have two children.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Investigators said the woman’s father-in-law had alleged that she and her husband, Sunil Godara, used to have regular fights because of her affair. However, her family members denied the allegation and alleged that her husband was harassing her for a long time.

In his police complaint, Chander Bhan, the victim’s father-in-law, alleged that she was involved with a man who is a resident of Kadarpur village, Sohna. Bhan further said that the Kadarpur resident’s wife also knew about their affair.

On the day of the murder, Sunil and Munesh had a fight over her affair, after which he fired two gunshots from his revolver at her, Bhan had said in his complaint. The incident took place on February 9, 2020.

Sunil Jakhar, the victim’s elder brother, said the suspect used to harass his sister since they got married. “On multiple occasions, she left her husband’s house and came to stay with me. She never had any affair, and this is a baseless allegation,” he said.

He said on the day she was killed she was making chappatis and talking to her younger sister, Manisha, over the phone. “Her husband, who was in an inebriated state, suddenly came into the kitchen and fired at her with his revolver. Munesh screamed and said that she had been shot. Manisha then informed me about the incident. By the time I reached, she had died, and the police were present at the spot,” he said.

He also said Munesh had tried to kill herself after she was beaten up and locked inside the house by Sunil in 2013. An FIR was registered for conspiracy for murder based on his complaint at Sector 10A police station.

The evidence and witnesses presented by the prosecution in the court proved the charges against the accused and the court on Saturday sentenced Sunil to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹61,000.