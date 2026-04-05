A former ward councillor of Pataudi and his associate were booked on Friday for allegedly gang-raping and blackmailing a woman on the pretext of helping settle a legal and matrimonial dispute with her husband, police said on Saturday. Former councillor, associate booked for gang rape in Pataudi

The FIR was registered against the suspects under sections, including 70(1) (gang rape) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Pataudi police station, an officer said.

The officer, privy to the investigation, said the 33-year-old survivor, in her complaint, alleged that the former councillor first approached her in Pataudi sub-divisional court in October 2024 during a hearing of her domestic violence case.

The suspect took the survivor into his confidence, claiming that he would help her settle the matrimonial case and hold meetings with her husband and in-laws so that she could return to her marital home in Faridabad, the officer said.

“On the pretext of holding a meeting with her in-laws, he had called her in a hotel in Pataudi where he allegedly raped her and started blackmailing her by threatening to disclose it to her husband and in-laws,” the officer said.

The accused allegedly repeatedly sexually exploited her and also threatened her with dire consequences if she resisted or tried to approach police, the officer said.

The officer said on February 17, the suspect and one of his associates allegedly gang-raped her at a hotel in Pataudi. The suspects allegedly forced her to come to the hotel again; however, the survivor finally approached the police on Friday and submitted a written complaint, the officer said.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the survivor’s medical examination was conducted and her statement was recorded before a judicial magistrate.

“Police are gathering CCTV footage, call details and other evidence against the suspects on the basis of which they will be arrested soon,” he added.