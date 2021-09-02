Fraud: Resident duped of 24.5 lakh in plot sale based on forged documents

A man was booked for allegedly defrauding a city resident of ₹24.5 lakh by selling him a plot in Om Vihar Colony of Carterpuri village in Sector 23 on forged documents, the police said on Thursday.

The complainant in the case, identified as Amar Singh, approached a local court, which issued directions on July 27 to register an FIR in the matter. The police said that a case under sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Palam Vihar police station on Wednesday.

In his complaint, Singh stated that the suspect approached him in March 2020, offered to sell a 100-square yard plot in Om Vihar and told him that he wanted to finalise the sale at the earliest as he was in dire need of money.

Singh said that a deal was finalised for ₹24.5 lakh and an initial amount of ₹50,000 was paid in June 2020, for which a receipt was issued.

As the colony is an irregular one located within 900 metres of an IAF ammunition depot, a sale deed could not be registered. Due to this, the suspect got a power of attorney executed at a Ghaziabad court, Singh said. However, these papers were later found to be forged.

Singh said that during the course of proceedings, he paid ₹17 lakh through bank transfers and the remaining sum in cash.

After completing the deal, Singh started construction at the site when he was approached by the plot owner, who got the work stopped. When Singh tried to contact the suspect, his phone was switched off and following subsequent investigation, realised that he had been duped.

Singh also stated that he had managed to get through to the suspect on one occasion, but he refused to return the money.

Subash Boken, the spokesperson for Gurugram police, said that a case has been registered in the matter. “The matter is under investigation,” he said.