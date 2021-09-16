Gadkari in Gurugram: Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be completed by March 2023

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, being built at the cost of around ₹95,000 crore, would be completed by March 2023 with a majority of the work having already been allotted to contractors, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday after reviewing the status of the ongoing project work at Lohtaki village in Gurugram.

Gadkari, the Union minister of road transport and highways, said that work on around 160 kilometres of the highway that falls in Haryana is expected to be completed by March 2022.

Addressing a gathering in Gurugram, Gadkari said that the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway would be the longest in the country, cutting across 1,380 kilometres. “This expressway will be ready by March 2023 and part of the road from Delhi to Dausa in Rajasthan and from Vadodara to Ankleswar will be built by March 2022,” he said.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Gurugram Lok Sabha member Rao Inderjit Singh and senior officials of the state government, district administration and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)were also present at the spot.

This expressway is being developed as an eight-lane access-controlled greenfield expressway, which can be expanded to 12 lanes by adding four more lanes in the future. A median of 21-metre width is being built on this expressway, which can be reduced for widening the road.

The expressway will have wayside amenities, including resorts, dormitories, hospitals, food courts, petrol pumps as well as commercial spaces, such as warehouses and logistic parks, every 25 kilometres and a heliport for air ambulance, Gadkari said.

In Haryana, the expressway will pass through Gurugram, Palwal and Nuh districts. The expressway will pass through 11 villages in Gurugram district, seven villages in Palwal and 47 villages in Mewat. The portion in the state is estimated to cost around ₹10,400 crore.

Khattar said that Gurugram, Nuh and Palwal districts would greatly benefit once the expressway becomes operational. “The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and other expressways being built in Haryana and NCR will boost sentiment of investors. More industries will come up and people will get employment,” Khattar said.

In Haryana, the expressway will start near the Gurugram-Alwar Expressway and extend up to Kolgaon in Nuh district, from where it will enter Rajasthan.

Gadkari said that the highway will be the first such structure to have underpasses for animals, at wildlife sanctuaries along the route, with five structures planned to ensure their safe passage.

Besides the expressway, Gadkari said that 14 road projects are underway in Delhi-NCR, at ₹53,000 crore, which will significantly reduce noise and air pollution, due to a reduction in traffic issues.

Gadkari said that following demands put forth by Khattar to ease traffic on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, three projects at Bilaspur, Manesar and Kapriwas have been approved on the Delhi-Jaipur highway at a cost of about ₹250 crore.

He also said that an interchange between the Palwal-Aligarh national highway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway has also been approved and that a road would be constructed to improve connectivity between Faridabad and Jewar airport.

Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh said that the completion of projects on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway significantly improved traffic movement and the approval for new flyovers would benefit commuters on the Delhi-Jaipur highway.