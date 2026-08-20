$15,500, 523g gold, ₹45.8 lakh jewellery seized at Delhi airport

Delhi Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi have intercepted passengers in three separate cases, recovering $15,500 concealed in checked-in baggage, 523 grams of 24-carat gold hidden inside a cookware lid, and gold jewellery weighing 326 grams and valued at ₹45.86 lakh. A thorough examination of the passenger's checked-in baggage led to the recovery of USD 15,500. The foreign currency was concealed in a fake bottom of the baggage and inside the cap of a casserole. (X/Delhi Customs)

The recoveries were made on August 14 and 17 during interceptions based on specific intelligence received from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

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Dollars hidden in casserole In the first case, on August 17, 2026, acting on specific information from the DRI, Customs officers intercepted a Dubai-bound passenger travelling on flight AI-4309.

A thorough examination of the passenger's checked-in baggage led to the recovery of $15,500. The foreign currency was concealed in a false bottom of the baggage and inside the cap of a casserole.

“Sharp coordination between agencies, seamless detection by Customs,” Delhi Customs said in a post on X.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.