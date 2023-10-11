Get residents involved in monitoring of infra projects in Gurugram, officials told

Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) chief executive officer PC Meena has asked officials to fast track the anti-encroachment drive in the city and to improve the involvement of citizens in monitoring of development work, officials said on Wednesday. Officials during the meeting of GMDA’s residents’ advisory council on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

During the eighth meeting of GMDA’s residents’ advisory council (RAC) held on Wednesday, Meena sought greater involvement of council members as well as that of residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) in the monitoring of ongoing projects. He said it must be ensured that the work done by an agency has been executed to the residents’ satisfaction, and that any error in the ongoing work stage may be detected and rectified by the agency on a timely basis.

“The RAC meeting is a great platform to not only brief the members of the council of the works being undertaken by the authority but also to be made aware of the various issues existing at the ground level. Additionally, their valuable inputs are beneficial in addressing the issues and we look forward to enhanced participation of RAC in future projects of GMDA,” said the CEO.

The issue of encroachment of green belts across Gurugram was also discussed in the meeting wherein officials of the urban environment division said that adequate measures were undertaken by both GMDA and Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) by carrying out weekly drives to remove illegal structures and constructions. Green belts fencing and plantation drives were also taken up to safeguard the greenery in the city, officials said.

