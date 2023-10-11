News / Cities / Gurugram News / Get residents involved in monitoring of infra projects in Gurugram, officials told

Get residents involved in monitoring of infra projects in Gurugram, officials told

ByLeena Dhankhar
Oct 12, 2023 05:08 AM IST

Officials said that it must be ensured that the work done by an agency has been executed to the residents’ satisfaction

Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) chief executive officer PC Meena has asked officials to fast track the anti-encroachment drive in the city and to improve the involvement of citizens in monitoring of development work, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials during the meeting of GMDA’s residents’ advisory council on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Officials during the meeting of GMDA’s residents’ advisory council on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

During the eighth meeting of GMDA’s residents’ advisory council (RAC) held on Wednesday, Meena sought greater involvement of council members as well as that of residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) in the monitoring of ongoing projects. He said it must be ensured that the work done by an agency has been executed to the residents’ satisfaction, and that any error in the ongoing work stage may be detected and rectified by the agency on a timely basis.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“The RAC meeting is a great platform to not only brief the members of the council of the works being undertaken by the authority but also to be made aware of the various issues existing at the ground level. Additionally, their valuable inputs are beneficial in addressing the issues and we look forward to enhanced participation of RAC in future projects of GMDA,” said the CEO.

The issue of encroachment of green belts across Gurugram was also discussed in the meeting wherein officials of the urban environment division said that adequate measures were undertaken by both GMDA and Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) by carrying out weekly drives to remove illegal structures and constructions. Green belts fencing and plantation drives were also taken up to safeguard the greenery in the city, officials said.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out