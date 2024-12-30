Ggm traffic police fines 2.7 million violators, collects 15.17 cr in ‘24

The Gurugram traffic police issued over 2,726,000 challans to traffic violators from January 1 to December 28, 2024, collecting fines worth ₹15.17 crore, officers said. The total fines imposed exceeded ₹50 crore, with the balance to be recovered through court appearances or online payments, they added. In comparison, around 2,935,000 challans were issued in the same period last year. Violations such as riding without helmets, wrong-side driving, illegal parking, lane changing, drunk driving, over-speeding, and using black films on vehicles topped the list of offences this year. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Violations such as riding without helmets, wrong-side driving, illegal parking, lane changing, drunk driving, over-speeding, and using black films on vehicles topped the list of offences this year. “Enforcement against major issues that had caused accidents and other problems in the past was intensified, leading to a sharp rise in violations like wrong-side driving and lane changing,” said deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Virender Vij.

According to police, for wrong-side driving, over 174,000 challans were issued in 2024, compared to 40,254 challans last year. Similarly, over 149,000 violators were penalised for wrong parking this year, while last year, around 154,000 were issued fines.

This year, traffic police laid emphasis on illegal lane changing, for which 60,466 violators were penalised, compared to 2023’s 30,029. For drunk driving, meanwhile, 25,968 violators were caught in 2024, compared to 5,452 violators last year.

For speeding violations, 17,122 individuals were fined this year, in contrast to 3,266 last year. Separately, for the use of illegal black tints, 10,967 challans were issued; the figure is up from 2,082 in 2023.

Vij highlighted that increased personnel deployment and targeted drives led to a 13% reduction in road accidents this year. “We identified accident-prone black spots across Gurugram and removed five such spots. These measures, along with improved traffic patterns, helped save lives,” he said.

Traffic police also repaired damaged road patches using bitumen-mixed chips to prevent accidents. “We will continue our special drives against violators in 2025,” Vij added.