Ggm: 1 death sentence already in, rapist-killer faces 4 more

A short-heighted lanky man with sunken eyes, Sunil Kumar, 29, was outside his hutment in Sector 66 when he spotted a three-year-old girl. With her parents, both migrant labourers, away for work, and the girl was playing with other children. The accused, Sunil Kumar,, at old commissioner of police office, before being taken to district court in Gurugram, in November 2018. (HT Archive)

Sunil lured her away to a secluded spot 200m from his house under the promise of giving her chocolates.

In the ramshackle building on November 11, 2018, Sunil allegedly raped the girl and then killed her by smashing her head with a brick.

For Sunil, the little girl was yet another victim in a slew of children he had preyed upon – over five years, he had raped and killed 15 minor girls across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh, according to police.

On December 6, the Punjab and Haryana high court handed him a death sentence, terming his actions as akin to a “monster”. He is currently facing trial in four more similar cases.

Kumar a native of Ganj village in Naugaon district of Uttar Pradesh was arrested on November 19, 2018 from Magarpur village in Jhansi, for allegedly raping and murdering the victim.

The case was reported under Sector 65 police station in Gurugram when the dead body of a girl child was found near a temple on November 12, 2018.

Initial leads police had got from a CCTV in which he was seen going with the child towards the secluded area but when he returned he was alone.

The special court under POCSO had sentenced him to death under sections 302, 376AB of Indian Penal Code and Section 6 (aggravated assault) of POCSO Act on February 21, 2024.

The court found that the DNA report had established that blood stains on the body of the victim and other swabs belonged to the convict. Also, he had given a signed confessional statement about how the crime was committed, which matched with the nature of injuries inflicted upon the victim girl.

Kumar had revealed before police that he targeted young girls, had no regret for his act and he has been looking for his targets since 2013, said police.

Family’s ordeals

The family members of the victims played important role in collecting evidence against the suspect from different areas and ensured that the eyewitnesses didn’t turn hostile.

The family members left the city two years after they lost their daughter and shifted to Dinajpur in West Bengal for livelihood.

“My daughter was lured, brutally assaulted, murdered and raped. Later she was found in a pool of blood with three bricks on her body and her face wrapped in a polythene bag. I still can’t forget what my daughter went through, how helpless she must have felt,” she said.

“We are in touch with family members of all the victims and we will help them in whatever capacity we can but we will not return to the city,” he said.

The family received compensation of ₹10 lakh from the DLSA, said the father.

Key witnesses identified Kumar in court, crucial testimony in trial.

The investigating official said the presence of two crucial witnesses in the case, who identified Kumar as the perpetrator. According to her, the victim was playing with these two girls when Kumar offered them chocolate and persuaded them to come along. “The two girls, aged seven and eight at the time of the incident, showed remarkable courage in court,” she said.

One of the witnesses recalled that Kumar had offered her ₹10 to accompany him, but she refused. “I had seen him coming to our slums many times, and I was aware he was the brother of an aunty who lived next door. When the police questioned me and my sibling about the man, we assisted them in preparing a sketch,” said the elder sister, who attends school and aspires to become a police officer.

Suman Sura, an investigating official in the case, had to travel to three states and 30 locations to gather evidence against Kumar to ensure his guilt. ‘I collected samples from the crime scene and we retrieved some strands of hair which matched his DNA from the crime spot. The clothes he was wearing on the day he committed the crime were buried near Gwalior at an isolated spot near his sister’s house,” she said.

Deepak Mathur, a forensic expert at the Civil Hospital who conducted the post-mortem examination, revealed that the child’s body had sustained multiple injuries and was subjected to brutalisation with a 10-cm stick. “This was one of the most severe cases, and the minor was brutally raped. There were several injuries near her private parts, and traces of mud were found under her nails, indicating signs of struggle,” he said.

Modus operandi

The convict would lurk at community kitchens and would target girls from poor families. Then he would offer them sweets to lure them to isolated spots which he had picked in advance.

After raping and killing them, he would leave their bodies there, said police.

A day labourer who was only occasionally employed, he survived mostly on community kitchens and even begged when he wanted to buy clothes. He would first finalise the place, select the victim and would then stalk and then lure them to the designated spot.

Kumar, during questioning, told cops that he killed and raped a minor the first time in 2013. He said he would look for what he said were “easy targets” -- girls from poor families who could not afford lawyers or would ensure justive.

Sura said that during his first day of police custody, Kumar revealed that he used to kill minors first and then raped them to ensure they don’t raise alarm. “When we took him into custody, it was difficult to believe that he could be accused of rape and murder. However, as he began confessing to all the cases, we were shocked. He elaborated on how he would first break their legs and hands, before bludgeoning their heads with bricks. We accompanied him to all the crime scenes, and he remembered each one vividly. He showed no remorse as he narrated the incidents, stating that he was merciless. After his confession, he earned the moniker of ‘serial rapist-killer’. He led us to the locations where he had committed the murders and hidden the bodies. Unfortunately, the majority of the cases had gone unreported,” she recounted.

Sura said this was the most challenging case of her life.

The special fast-track court of additional sessions judge Shashi Chauhan pronounced him guilty on February 3.

Families torn apart

The families of other victims are also hopeful for justice to be served in the other cases. Their collective resolve echoes the sentiments of those affected by Kumar’s heinous crimes, as they too seek closure and solace through the pursuit of the death penalty.

Together, they stand united in their quest for accountability and the assurance that such atrocities will never be repeated.

Kumar’s relatives, meanwhile, express disbelief abou the allegations against him and allege that he was “framed”.

Sita Sriram, sister of Kumar who lives in Magarpur village in Jhansi, said: “He was always an introvert, showing little interest in life and keeping to himself. We have often asked him, but he has always denied any involvement. With news of the death penalty looming, we are desperate to help him. I simply cannot believe he is capable of such violence.”

Anil Sarkar, elder brother of Kumar, expressed the challenges they face due to the widespread news. ‘Living in the village has become unbearable. People avoid us, and we are excluded from social events like weddings and celebrations. The constant humiliation in public due to my brother’s actions has made life difficult. He has been away from home since 2000, and I have had minimal contact with him,” he said.

The families of the innocent minor girls are adamant about seeking the death penalty for Kumar and vow to continue the legal battle until he faces the ultimate punishment.

Each day is a painful reminder of their shattered lives, but they find strength in the hope that justice will prevail, bringing closure to their anguish.