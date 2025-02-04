Ggm:Toll employee left critically hurt after bus runs him over

A Haryana Roadways bus driver was arrested by Gurugram Police on Sunday after he ran over a toll booth employee at Ghamroj toll plaza in Sohna on Saturday evening, critically injuring him. The driver was reportedly frustrated by a delay in toll collection, and broke through the barrier before speeding away from the scene, police said on Monday. (Representative image) The incident took place on Saturday evening when the bus was leaving Gurugram. (PTI)

The incident took place on Saturday evening when the bus was leaving Gurugram. The injured worker, identified as 34-year-old Dalip Singh, was rushed to a private hospital in Sohna, where doctors performed emergency surgery on his crushed right leg in an effort to save it from amputation. Singh, a native of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, lived in Bhondsi.

Inspector Chander Bhan, station house officer of Bhondsi police station, said the bus driver, Sanjay Kumar, 51, was arrested on Sunday night. “He drove the bus for more than a kilometre before toll plaza employees chased him down, forcing him to stop. He then fled on foot,” Bhan said. “After his arrest, Kumar told police that he was in a hurry and became frustrated by the delay in toll collection from a car ahead of him, so he accelerated through the plaza,” he added.

According to police, passengers were later accommodated on other buses to continue their journey. Authorities have obtained clear CCTV footage of the incident, which shows the bus driver deliberately breaking through the boom barrier and speeding away after running over Singh.

A senior police officer explained that the delay at the toll plaza was caused by a car in lane three, which was stuck due to a technical issue with its FASTag. “A few attempts to collect the toll took several minutes. Toll employees then asked the car driver to move ahead to clear the way for the bus and other vehicles in line,” the officer said.

As the toll plaza employees discussed the issue on the lane, the bus driver accelerated without honking, hitting Singh before fleeing, the officer added. On Singh’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the driver under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Bhondsi police station on Sunday.