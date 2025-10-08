Girl kidnapped from Sohna rescued from F’bad’s Alampur village; suspect still at large

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl who was kidnapped from her family’s rented accommodation in Bhim Bag, Sohna, on Sunday was rescued by villagers in Faridabad on Monday night, police said. The kidnapping had taken place at approximately 12.00pm when the mother of the child had stepped outside her residence for some household chores, leaving the door open and her child alone, according to officials. Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that an investigation was underway to nab the suspect.

A senior official at Sohna police station said that the child’s father was also not present at the time of kidnapping. “Based on the family’s complaint, the child’s father had gone to the nearby agricultural fields,” the official said.

According to officials, when the parents reached their house, their child was missing. “After searching for the child for several hours, they approached the police. We circulated information about the missing child to the nearby police stations. Multiple checkpoints were alerted about the situation,” the senior official added.

Following the scanning of the CCTV footage in the Bhim Bag area and nearby colonies, a suspect was identified taking the child with him, according to officials. “The suspect’s picture was distributed to the law enforcement agencies and civil society groups in the neighboring sectors and villages,” the official said.

Officials said that Dhoj police station in Faridabad’s Ballabgarh first received the information about the child from the locals of Alampur village. “The locals had alerted the police late Monday night about a man claiming to be the father of the child. He later fled from the village after the locals were suspicious of his behavior towards the child,” the official said.

The villagers later handed over the child to the police personnel, who were called after the suspect had left the village leaving the child behind, police said. “The child was found safe with no injuries. Her medical examination was conducted on Tuesday, before the child’s parents arrived to receive her,” the official informed.

An FIR under Section 137 (offense of kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Sohna police station against the suspect. A special team has been formed to apprehend him," Turan said, adding that the identity of the suspect was withheld for security reasons.