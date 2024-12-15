Menu Explore
GMDA to develop park based on yogic chakras in Gurugram’s Sector 52

ByAbhishek Behl
Dec 16, 2024 05:44 AM IST

GMDA plans a ₹33 crore park in Sector 52, featuring seven zones based on chakras for yoga, meditation, and wellness activities.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority will develop a park in Sector 52 based on humanistic theme of body’s well-being, this time, based on “chakras” that play a crucial role in physical, psycho-somatic and spiritual well being.

(Representative image) The theme-based park will be a space for residents to practice yoga and other meditation activities. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)
(Representative image) The theme-based park will be a space for residents to practice yoga and other meditation activities. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

A large part of the park will be divided into seven compartments, depicting “seven chakras”, each with sculptures and installations depicting a “chakra”, and high quality sound and projection systems. The project will cost 33 crore, said a senior GMDA official.

According to the GMDA plan, each of the seven zones in the park will correspond to a specific chakra, showcase its attributes and qualities. Each zone will also have interactive elements offering activities to “stimulate the specific chakras”. Such activities could include yoga asanas, meditative soundscapes, musical instruments tuned to the chakra’s frequency, or even scent experiences.

The theme-based park will be a space for residents to practice yoga and other meditation activities. According to some Yoga schools, the seven body chakras play a crucial role in physical, psycho-somatic and spiritual well being of people.

A senior GMDA official, who is deeply involved with the proposed park, said that the project has got administrative approval. “We are planning to develop this park based on theme which encompasses Yoga, meditation, fitness and spiritual well being. The objective is to provide a holistic and green place for residents to meditate, get fit and reduce the stress in their lives,” he said.

The park will also have an amphitheatre. “The park will also have projection mapping onto sculptures or surrounding surfaces that can create visuals that further deepen the experience,” he added.

According to GMDA’s plan, the seven chakras to be used in the park are Muladhara, Svadisthana, Manipura, Anahata, Vishuddha, Ajna, and the Sahasrara.

