GMDA to handover maintenance of 3 key parks to private firms

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is planning to transfer the maintenance of three major city parks to a private company under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, officials said on Sunday. The parks identified for this transition include Tau Devi Lal Park in Sector 23, Leisure Valley Park in Sector 29, and Tau Devi Lal Botanical Garden in Sector 52. A senior GMDA official said that the proposal is under serious consideration and that a private company has already expressed interest in taking over the maintenance responsibilities, adding that they are not yet authorised to name the private entity. Leisure Valley Park in Sector 29 (HT Archive)

According to GMDA officials, the transfer is expected to take place after March this year. The shift aims to improve the upkeep of these green spaces while also reducing the financial burden on the authority. “We spend ₹4.30 per square foot on maintaining Tau Devi Lal Park in Sector 23, covering greenery upkeep, security, and other amenities. Transferring its maintenance, along with that of the other two parks, to a private firm will help save money and improve quality,” a senior GMDA official added. The authority is expected to save around ₹2 crore yearly on maintaining these parks.

“The authority will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the private entity, outlining the scope of maintenance and other activities. With a large company taking charge, we anticipate significant improvements in the quality of maintenance. We will also extend assistance to the private entity to ensure the parks’ upkeep,” the GMDA official quoted above said, on condition of anonymity.

The Tau Devi Lal Park in Sector 23 spans 40 acres and is currently maintained by the local Resident Welfare Association (RWA) under a funding arrangement with GMDA. It is a popular recreational space frequented by residents of Sector 23, 22, 21, Palam Vihar, and nearby areas. The park features a walking track, a children’s play area, and green spaces for visitors, GMDA officials added.

Meanwhile, the Leisure Valley Park, also known as Maharana Pratap Swaraj Jayanti Park, covers 35 acres and has been under the maintenance of an automobile major since 2022 as part of its CSR initiative. The company had agreed to maintain the park until March 2025, the senior GMDA official said. The official further noted that the park has undergone substantial improvements over the past three years, with further enhancements expected.

Tau Devi Lal Botanical Garden in Sector 52, covering 30 acres, is presently maintained directly by GMDA. The authority has also proposed to develop a section of this park based on the concept of Tantra. The transition to private maintenance is expected to bring in more expertise, increased manpower, and better facilities, officials said.