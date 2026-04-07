To meet the city’s water demand this summer, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) plans to empanel tanker operators and has directed the engineering department to make the Sector 72 water boosting station functional at the earliest, officials said on Monday. GMDA to hire tankers, fast-track Sec 72 boost stn ahead of peak summer

GMDA currently supplies 670 million liters per day (MLD) to the city through the Basai and Chandu Budhera water treatment plants. However, water shortages are reported in the city’s tail-end areas or during infrastructure-related supply disruptions in peak summer, officials privy to the matter said.

The current demand for water in the city is estimated to be around 900MLD, and the shortfall is met through the supply of ground water in parts of city, officials said.

Abhinav Verma, executive engineer at GMDA, said the authority will soon float a tender to empanel tanker operators to ensure a sustained water supply in the city. “We will provide potable water and pay carriage to the operators whenever their service is required,” he said.

A senior GMDA official said efforts are underway to make the Sector 72 water boosting station operational at the earliest. “This station will supply water to sectors along the SPR, particularly from sectors 58 to 80, and reduce the load on boosting stations in Sector 52. “We also expect to complete the pipeline work under the Dwarka Expressway in the next two months, which will augment supply to this area,” said the official.

Currently, GMDA has four operational water treatment units at Chandu Budhera which treat 100MLD each. The authority has three water treatment units at Basai with a total capacity of 270MLD.