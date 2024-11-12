GMDA to overhaul road connecting Sector 99 to 102

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) announced plans on Monday to upgrade the 75-metre-wide master road between Sector 99 and Sector 102 to enhance connectivity between Jhajjar Road and the Dwarka Expressway. The upgrades, aim to create smoother traffic flow between the two cities, officials said on Monday, adding that the upgrades on the existing projects are expected to be completed by early December. Officials added that GMDA has alloted ₹1.77 crore for annual maintenance of the roads falling in the zone, comprising of sectors 99 to 115. According to GMDA estimates, approximately 70,000 vehicles travel daily on Jhajjar Road, ultimately merging onto Basai Road and causing regular traffic jams, which they aim to alleviate with these projects, said officials. (HT Archive)

In addition, GMDA will develop a second route parallel to the master road by upgrading an existing public works department (PWD) road as an alternative connection from Jhajjar Road to the expressway, GMDA officials said. Both roads currently suffer from poor conditions, with stretches filled with potholes, they noted. Repair and patchwork have already begun on these sections to fill potholes and ensure smoother travel, officials said. According to GMDA officials, tenders for the development of the second route will be released as soon as the budget is alloted.

The development covers sections of both roads from the expressway up to the Dhankot Canal, with a focus on addressing elevation and drainage issues. The PWD road is at a lower elevation, leading to frequent waterlogging up to two feet deep during the rainy season, resulting in significant traffic snarls, route diversions, and inconvenience to commuters, officials said. By contrast, the master road, situated at a higher elevation, is less susceptible to waterlogging, they added.

GMDA superintendent engineer Faisal Ibrahim said that the lack of storm drains has worsened waterlogging on the PWD road. “We have already started repair work on the roads to make them smooth and motorable. Further necessary infrastructure development will also be taken up. The development of the master road for its connectivity to the expressway is also present in the master plan of Gurugram,” Ibrahim added.

According to GMDA estimates, approximately 70,000 vehicles travel daily on Jhajjar Road, ultimately merging onto Basai Road and causing regular traffic jams. Officials believe the road enhancements will significantly reduce congestion by providing direct access to the Dwarka Expressway.

As part of the planning process, a study was recently conducted by a team led by Gurugram’s additional deputy commissioner, Hitesh Kumar Meena. The team, comprising GMDA and other district administration officials, submitted a survey report supporting the development of the master road as a key alternative route between Jhajjar Road and the expressway.

The master road, which is already 75 metres wide, includes green belts on both sides and has ample space for expansion without requiring land acquisition, officials said. This availability of space is expected to streamline the upgrading process, making it easier to establish the road as a major connectivity corridor between the expressway and Jhajjar Road, they added.