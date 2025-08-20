GMDA to prepare fresh project report for Naurangpur STP

The Gurugram metropolitan development authority (GMDA) has decided to prepare a fresh detailed project report (DPR) for the construction of the proposed 40 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) in Naurangpur as a high tension power line, and a road passes through the land on which the plant is to be constructed. As per GMDA officials, the proposed site, which was given to them by the municipal corporation of Manesar (MCM) is divided into three parts and a fresh planning will be carried out to execute the project. GMDA is also working to build an additional capacity of 100 MLD at Dhanwapur and Behrampur sewage plants. (Archives)

A GMDA official, aware of the matter, said that they have hired a consultant to prepare a fresh DPR, and it will take around three months to get it ready. The authority had earlier estimated that the project would be executed for ₹75 crore but the change in project plan is likely to change the amount required for construction of this plant, he said.

As per authority officials, GMDA had got 3.65 acre land in Naurangpur from MCM but later a 24 metres road was carved out on that land due to which the land remaining for the STP was found to be 2.89.acres. The authority also found that there is a high tension power line passing through this land, and the construction of the road also forced a change in the project plan.

“This plant will have the capacity of 40 MLD (million liters per day). Sewage coming from residential areas of Sector 77 to Sector 80 including the villages will be treated at this plant and recycled water will be diverted for use in the NSG green area and also to the storm water drains, which can take the clean water to Najafgarh drain. Efforts will be made to maximise the use of recycled water for horticulture and other purposes,” said the GMDA official.

The official further said that GMDA has paid around ₹3.41 crore per acre for acquiring this land from the MCM, and it will cater to the sewage generated in the four sectors, and villages in the area. “It will take around two years to build the STP after the allotment of work,” he added.

To augment the sewage treatment capacity of the authority, the GMDA is also working to build an additional capacity of 100 MLD at Dhanwapur and Behrampur sewage plants.