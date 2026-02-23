GMRL seeks land to build power substation for Gurugram metro

The Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) has sought 3,000 square metres (sqm) land from the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in Dundahera village to construct a power substation that will provide electricity to the city’s metro network, officials said on Sunday. Officials said that the authority has already provided 5.23 hectares in Sector 33 to the GMRL for the metro depot in August, 2025. (HT Archive)

“The electricity division has identified the land in Dundahera … This substation will provide power to metro stations and for running the metro rail,” said a senior GMRL official, adding that the substation will be used to provide electricity to the railway network from Millennium City centre to Cyber Hub.

According to GMRL, the substation will be connected to the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (HVPN)’s 220kVA power substation in Sector 20.

In a letter written on February 12 requesting for granting the land, GMRL’s chief project officer Gabdu Ram Chaudhary stated that once the land is acquired, the electricity sub station design will be prepared and the tender process for tendering can commence.

Asked over the matter, a senior HSVP official, however, told HT that they have not yet received the request for plot requirement in Dundahera but if there is any such requirement for the metro project, it will taken up on priority.

“Gurugram metro is a critical infrastructure project and we are ensuring that its requirements related to land and other civil works are taken up on priority,” he said, adding that the authority has already transferred land for setting up a casting yard and metro depot to the metro authority.

The GMRL, meanwhile, has also sought half a hectare of land, adjacent to Transport Nagar, on lease as the authority is constructing a casting yard at this location.

HSVP officials said that the authority has already provided 5.23 hectares in Sector 33 to the GMRL for the metro depot in August, 2025. This half an hectare is additional to the 5.23 hectare already given to GMRL.

Officials said the metro corporation has also sought land from the HSVP for construction of metro stations along the metro line in the Phase-1, Sector 20, Udyog Vihar.