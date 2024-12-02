GMRL to open office at Rapid Metro depot on Golf Course Road

The Gurugram Metro Rail Ltd (GMRL) is planning to open an office at Rapid Metro Depot 2 on the Golf Course Road, an official said, adding that they have already hired a design consultant and to hire new employees, the corporation will need a new office located centrally and around the Metro. (Representational Image) A GMRL official said that they had previously planned to set up the office at Depot one of Rapid Metro at Moulsari Avenue but the space is not adequate to deploy around 200 staff members and set up office stations (HT Archive)

The GMRL will be deploying around 30 officials including the directors and deputy general managers along with supporting staff and around eight employees of the design consultant. According to the contract outlined for the general consultant, GMRL will have to provide 400 square metres space in its office to the general consultant, which will execute the entire project. It is expected that around 100 employees of general consultant will be deployed on the site and the office.

A GMRL official said that they had previously planned to set up the office at Depot one of Rapid Metro at Moulsari Avenue but the space is not adequate to deploy around 200 staff members and set up office stations. “Due to this reason the GMRL is considering setting up its office at depot 2 of Rapid Metro as it is already lying vacant and the building has proper floor, electrical connection and other basic facilities. The final decision on this is yet to be taken as the matter is under consideration,” he said.

The depot 2 of Rapid Metro has around 38,000 sq ft space and is located at AIT chowk. The building is adjacent to Sector 54 Metro station. As per a GMRL official, this building will provide easy access to contractors, consultants and metro officials, who can easily reach the metro site and the office using the rapid metro.