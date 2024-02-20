Govt approves 15-crore road in Gurugram’s Sector 70A

The Haryana government on Monday approved the construction of 2.1 kilometres of the outer road on Sector 70A, which will provide relief to a large number of residents in the city sector and the adjoining Palra village, GMDA officials aware of the matter said. HT Image

They said that the power purchase committee chaired by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had approved the construction of the road, which had been in the pipeline for the last two years.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

GMDA chief engineer, Arun Dhankhar, said that the road would be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹15 crore and the work would be completed in the next six months. “This is a sixty-metre road and it will have three lanes on both sides. Initially, the road will be constructed and in the next phase foot paths and a cycle track along it will be developed. It will provide easy access to residents who want to access the SPR. It will also resolve any congestion in future in this area,” he said.

Local residents said that the Sector 70A outer road is on the rear side of four to five large condominiums and it also touches Palra village. “The road will provide easy access to the SPR as it will form a U-shape with another road and meet at Almeida Chowk. There are around 800 families in BPTP Astaire Garden, around 1600 in Pyramid Homes, and likewise there is the AIPL project and Paras Irene which are fully occupied. This road will also benefit residents of Palra village and was much needed for the area,” said Jaswant Rao, president, BPTP Astaire Garden RWA.

Residents further said that the alternative road will ensure that some of the condominiums don’t have to depend on the revenue roads for commuting out of their societies. “We want the authority to ensure that this road is constructed with all the facilities such as footpaths, street lights and cycle tracks to ensure that these are part of the project from the start,” said another resident, adding that stormwater drains should also be constructed on priority.