Govt ready to offer better compensation to Manesar farmers: CM Khattar

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that the state government was ready to formulate a special policy to offer better compensation to the farmers in Manesar as the present rate was based on 2010 assessment and was less. The CM, who was speaking at the sidelines of the district grievance committee meeting held at John Hall in Civil Lines said that acquisition of 1,810 acre land in Manesar was initiated in 2010 but could be completed only this year as the matter was pending in Supreme Court.

“The acquisition has been carried out following due course of law. We understand the rate of compensation is less but we are ready to formulate a special policy to offer better rate to the farmers,” said Khattar. The acquisition of 1810 acres land in Manesar is being opposed by the farmers, who are demanding market rate of ₹15 crore per acre.

While replying to a query regarding shortage of teachers in government schools, the CM said that transfers of regular teachers has been completed while transfers of 8,000 guest teachers is pending, and once this is completed this problem will be resolved. “The transfers are going to rationalize the student teacher ratio across the state. The problem in Mewat is peculiar because the district has its own cadre and teacher from outside don’t opt to serve in this area,” he said, adding that this problem is also being resolved by recruiting more teachers for this district.

Regarding the issue of illegal mining, Khattar said such activities will not be allowed in areas, where the Supreme Court has enforced a ban. “Directions have been given to police and all other agencies to take strict action against the culprits,” he said.

Grievance meeting

Earlier during the grievance meeting chaired by the CM, 16 out of 19 listed complaints were disposed off while three will again be heard in the next meeting, said officials.

During the meeting, Khattar took cognizance of a complaint regarding to cheating and directed the suspension of a police sub inspector, who was probing the matter for negligence and laxity on his part. He also ordered action against district attorney, who had given wrong opinion to the police on this matter.

In another matter, the CM directed that encroachments done by street vendors in sector 23 market be removed, and in future action be taken against shopkeepers, who allow this to happen. He also directed the MCG to launch marking for parking scheme to make available space for parking of vehicles in the city.

In a matter relating to polluting units, the CM directed police to ensure that the complainants on whose grievance the factories were closed were not threatened.

While hearing a complaint regarding poor quality of construction or road in sector 10, the CM announced that state government has constituted a quality assurance authority to ensure quality in development works.

The CM said that this authority will regularly check the quality of development works in routine. The public will also be given an option to send complaints on a portal, in which any person from the public would be able to send complaints about the quality of development work and also about corruption, if any, the CM stated.

Khattar also said that these complaints will be investigated by the vigilance bureau and no compromise will be allowed in development works. He also said vigilance bureau units have been constituted at all six division head quarters in the state.

