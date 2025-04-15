Gurugram: 2 held for robbing commuters at gunpoint after offering lifts in auto

Two men, impersonating an auto-rickshaw driver and passenger, were arrested for allegedly robbing commuters at gunpoint after offering them lifts in secluded areas, police said on Monday. The duo used “air pistols” during the robberies, they added. The suspects were arrested near Jwala petrol pump. (Representational image)

The suspects, identified as Mohammad Amir, 23, of Hathin in Palwal, and Mohammad Mustafa, 24, of Dotana in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, were arrested near Jwala petrol pump in Sector 31 on Saturday night, according to Gurugram Police public relations officer Sandeep Kumar.

The duo, residents of Nuh, used an air pistol to threaten their victims and steal their valuables. Police also seized the auto-rickshaw used in the crime and a stolen mobile phone.

“The auto-rickshaw which they were using to travel from Nuh and rob commuters has been seized along with an air pistol and a looted mobile phone,” Kumar said.

The arrests followed an investigation into a case reported by two victims who were offered a lift near Signature Tower around 2.30am on April 10. Instead of being dropped at Shivaji Nagar, the suspects allegedly drove them to a secluded spot and robbed them at gunpoint.

The victims later filed a complaint at the Civil Lines police station, prompting an FIR under relevant sections of the BNS.

The suspects are believed to have been operating for nearly two and a half years and are suspected of targeting several commuters, police said. Investigators are questioning them to determine the number of victims, they added.