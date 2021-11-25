Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Gurugram: 5-acre land near Golf Course Road cleared of encroachment
Continuing its drive against encroachment of government land, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Wednesday demolished over 700 hutments constructed illegally over five acres of land owned by the authority in Nathupur near Golf Course Road
HSVP officials said that the demolition drive started amid resistance by occupants of hutments, but a police team, which accompanied the enforcement team, brought the situation under control. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

Continuing its drive against encroachment of government land, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Wednesday demolished over 700 hutments constructed illegally over five acres of land owned by the authority in Nathupur near Golf Course Road, officials said.

HSVP officials said that the demolition drive started amid resistance by occupants of hutments, but a police team, which accompanied the enforcement team, brought the situation under control. On Tuesday, the enforcement team of HSVP demolished over 1,500 temporary shops and hutments constructed illegally on three acres in the same area.

Sandeep Lot, junior engineer, HSVP, said that the enforcement team started the drive around 12.30pm and immediately met with resistance from the residents. “It was only after a warning by the police team that the residents of hutments as well as local villagers moved away from the encroached land. Three-acre land is still under encroachment and it will be cleared on Thursday,” he said.

The officials said that eight acres of land, which was acquired by the authority in 2009, have been cleared of encroachment over two days.

“Majority of the people living in these hutments work as ragpickers. Around two-acre land, which was cleared of encroachment on Wednesday, was being used as a segregation point, as a result of which the entire area looked like a waste dumping station. This practice will be stopped now,” said another HSVP official, who preferred anonymity.

The authority has around 70 acres of encroached land in the jurisdiction of estate office two, which it plans to get cleared in the next six months, the officials said.

