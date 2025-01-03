Gurugram: 6 booked for cheating man of 54 lakh in real estate ‘scam’

The Gurugram police have booked six people for allegedly cheating a 45-year-old man of ₹54.27 lakh on pretext of investing in real estate, and for providing him a forged allotment letter for an apartment in a condominium in Sector 42, Golf Course Road — where a single unit can cost ₹100 crore. The suspects also provided the victim with a forged allotment letter for an apartment in a Golf Course Road condominium, where a single unit can cost ₹ 100 crore. (File)

Investigators said the victim, a resident of Sector 40, owned properties worth several crores, and had sold a few some years ago — a fact that the fraudsters allegedly came to know of.

One the suspects allegedly approached the victim on January 20, 2020, with a proposal to invest in real estate for high returns. Police said the suspect roped in five more associates, identifying them as experts in the real estate market.

A senior police officer probing the case said that between January 2020 and June 2024, the suspects kept taking money from him either in cash or via online transactions.

“The victim grew suspicious as the suspects never took him to the spot and instead put pressure on him to pay more. He refused and asked them to return the money and profit… The suspects planned to fool him by providing him in June 2024 a forged allotment letter of a unit in the Golf Course Road condo,” the officer said.

The fraud came to light when the victim visited the firm’s office and realised that he was duped.

Inspector Lalit Groha, station house officer of the Sector 40 police station, said the victim submitted a complaint on October 8, 2024, following which the economic offences wing carried out a thorough inquiry.

Later, on January 2 this year, a first information report (FIR) was registered against the suspects under Indian Penal Code sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) on directions of senior EOW officials.

“EOW will take further action against the suspects,” Groha said.