‘Gurugram, a cosmopolitan city with patchy infra’
The 45-year-old telecom professional moved to Gurugram from Madhepur in Bihar in 2009 for professional growth
When Gaurav Prakash moved to Gurugram in 2009, he had least expected that the city would soon become his second home. After nearly two decades, he recognises Gurugram as a city full of possibilities, where he, his wife and children have prospered.
The 45-year-old telecom professional moved to Gurugram from Madhepur in Bihar for professional growth. He said the city has given him the space to grow professionally and build a life. But one aspect where the city falters is its infrastructure, he said.
Prakash describes Gurugram as a truly cosmopolitan city, one that brings together people from different states, backgrounds and walks of life, all drawn by the prospect of a better life. In his view, this diversity is among the city’s biggest strengths.
He said, however, that his long association with the city has given him a closer look at its uneven development.
According to him, development in Gurugram often appears concentrated in a handful of sectors, while several newer residential areas struggle to catch up. As the city continues to attract residents and businesses, he believes the administration needs to look beyond the more prominent neighbourhoods and ensure that infrastructure development is more evenly distributed.
“While Gurugram has expanded rapidly over the years, its civic infrastructure has not grown at the same pace. The city is divided into two parts:: Sectors 1-57,, which were developed under the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA), and the new sectors developed later. The older sectors have metro connectivity, public transport, and roads, while new sectors remain neglected,” Prakash explained.
For Prakash, the issue is not simply about the pace of construction or the number of new residential and commercial projects coming up. It is about whether the city can provide the infrastructure needed to support the people moving into these areas.
“Despite Gurugram’s position as one of the National Capital Region’s prominent employment and residential hubs, travelling from residential neighbourhoods to major transport networks and workplaces can remain a challenge. There is no proper last-mile connectivity in the city. Other NCR cities are much ahead of Gurugram,” he says, adding that one cannot really survive for long in Gurugram without owning a vehicle of their own.
The concern becomes particularly relevant in a city where people depend on daily commuting for work, education and other essential activities.
“A city that attracts people from across the country must also make it easier for them to move around,” he said.
What once appeared to be a city full of opportunities has, over time, also become a place where he wants to see more balanced and inclusive development.
Gaurav Prakash is a resident of Sector 109 in Gurugram and works in the telecommunications industry. He has lived in the city for close to two decades.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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