Gurugram admin forms teams to inspect coaching centres

The Gurugram administration has formed specialised teams to inspect all coaching centres operating out of residential areas in the city to ensure the safety and regulatory compliance of educational institutions, officials said on Sunday, adding that inspections will be carried out across the city on Monday. Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The decision to form these teams follows increasing scrutiny of such establishments, with concerns about their adherence to safety and building regulations. The inspection teams will include officials from the fire department, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

“The teams will conduct thorough inspections to verify whether coaching centres comply with essential safety regulations, including fire safety measures and proper evacuation routes. This move is intended to safeguard the well-being of students and ensure that all centres have the required permissions to operate. We have roped in fire officials and MCG officials who have the mandate to monitor and address any irregularities,” said Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav.

Currently, there are more than 900 coaching centres across the city. The drive aims to provide an accurate count and identify non-compliant centres. Based on these findings, new guidelines and regulations will be formulated to address any issues, officials said.

The inspection teams are expected to carry out comprehensive checks to ensure that these centres are not only adhering to fire safety regulations but also following zoning laws and other operational guidelines.

On Saturday, MCG officials sealed three coaching institutes and identified 119 additional centres that were operating from locked or basement areas.

MCG commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar said that the initiative aims to prevent incidents similar to the one in Delhi, where three UPSC aspirants drowned in the basement library of a coaching centre in Old Rajendra Nagar following heavy rainfall. “This matter concerns the safety and lives of children, and we will not tolerate any negligence. Any coaching centre found violating the standards will be sealed. Basements must have safety measures and necessary arrangements for evacuation during emergencies to ensure smooth exits. Over 100 basements were found locked,” he said.