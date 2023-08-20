Gurugram:Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited the Museo Camera in DLF Phase 4, a museum dedicated to photography and camera enthusiasts, on Saturday.

Gurugram topmost place for shooting films, says CM Khattar

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking on the occasion of World Photography Day, Khattar said Gurugram has emerged as a topmost place for shooting films and documentaries in recent years.

Incidentally, the museum was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ episode in May this year.

“We have preserved the state’s rich art and culture in this museum. Gurugram is becoming a hub not only for international-level art exhibitions but also for Bollywood films,” he said.

Khattar also acknowledged the significant role of photography in capturing moments that transcend time and emphasised on the profound impact of pictures.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) had partnered with the private sector to establish the museum that has garnered international acclaim.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Museo Camera museum goes beyond photography, presenting insights into India’s political, cultural, and social history. It serves as a destination not only for photography enthusiasts from India and around the world but also for Bollywood filmmakers and artistes. The evolution of photography, from its inception by Joseph Nicéphore Niépce of France in the 18th Century to its modern-day scientific form, is showcased at the museum, underscoring its enduring significance,” said Khattar.

Khattar also presented a speed-graphic Graflex camera to Aditya Arya, the founder and director of Museo Camera.

Over 2,000 antique cameras and other allied gadgets dating back to the 19th Century and collected from over 100 countries have been on display in the museum, along with historical archives, works of legends as well as contemporary lens-based art.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Leena Dhankhar Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents....view detail