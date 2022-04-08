Gurugram cops host meet aimed at better interstate coordination to curb crime
The Gurugram police hosted the 8th Northern Region Police Coordination Committee (NRPCC) meeting held between the senior functionaries of police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) on Thursday to enhance interstate coordination and discuss various issues, including drug trafficking and criminals operating in the region, strengthening police coordination, effectively curbing crime and addressing policing issues across north Indian states.
Police said the Delhi police commissioner, director generals of police from Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, senior functionaries of CAPF, and senior officers from other participating states attended the meeting. The meeting was co-chaired by Delhi police commissioner Rakesh Asthana and director general of police, Haryana, PK Agrawal.
During the meeting, officials discussed a broad range of topics related to the terrorist-gangster-criminal nexus, drug trafficking, the scope of sharing good practices regarding social media patrolling, the usage of drones, monitoring criminal activities of terrorists/criminals lodged in jails, cybercrime, etc. They specifically discussed the role of police in disaster management, capacity building, disaster resilience as well as counter drone actions.
Officials also discussed a slew of measures to enhance coordination among their units to tackle crime in the region, especially during interstate raids and searches. They emphasised realtime information-sharing regarding interstate criminal activities.
They also discussed cases of drug trafficking, illegal arms and extortion, and how to manage borders connecting other districts and states to control these crimes. Deployment of police personnel at key stretches and barricading borders and vehicle checking were also discussed.
Kala Ramachandran, Gurugram commissioner of police, said that would go a long way in increasing mutual coordination among the forces.
DGP Haryana PK Agrawal said that strategic cooperation between interstate police forces will act as a key weapon in tackling all these issues, adding the cooperation extended by various state police forces to Haryana Police in controlling crime and other illegal activities will strengthen relations. “The sharing of intelligence among police will contribute towards building a safer environment in the northern region,” he said.
