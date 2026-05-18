Gurugram couple booked for ₹2.36 crore logistics franchise fraud

A Gurugram-based businessman and his wife have been booked by the economic offences wing (EOW)-I for allegedly duping a farmer from Hisar of more than ₹2.36 crore on the pretext of offering franchise rights linked to an international logistics company, police said on Sunday. The complainant submitted WhatsApp chats and bank records after no formal agreement or franchise rights were provided. (File Photo)

The FIR was registered at Sector 65 police station on May 12 under Sections 318(4) (cheating) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), and transferred to EOW-I for investigation.

The complainant, a resident of Siswala village in Hisar district, alleged he was persuaded to invest nearly ₹3 crore in franchise rights of an international courier company covering Hisar, Sirsa, Fatehabad and Bhiwani. He had initially approached his brother-in-law, a Haryana Police employee posted at RTC Bhondsi, regarding sending his 26-year-old son abroad for employment. The brother-in-law allegedly introduced him to the accused, who claimed to operate a logistics business linked to an international courier company with operations in Dubai.

The complainant met the accused at a hotel in Sector 63 in November 2023, where the accused allegedly claimed the firm was opening an office at Magnum Tower on Golf Course Extension Road and assured substantial profits. Between November 2023 and March 2024, payments totalling over ₹2.36 crore were made — ₹1.18 crore through bank transfers, ₹16 lakh to the accused’s wife, ₹15 lakh through a friend’s account and ₹84 lakh in cash.

No franchise rights or formal agreements were provided. The accused allegedly denied any such arrangement at a meeting in Sector 58 in March 2026. WhatsApp chats, bank records and supporting documents have been submitted. Investigation is underway.