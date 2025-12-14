Gurugram cyber police rope in 95 schools for Cyber Champs initiative

Under the Cyber Champs awareness initiative launched city-wide in 2023, the Gurugram cybercrime police have onboarded 95 schools to disseminate monthly cyber safety messages aimed at educating students and preventing cybercrime, officials said. The campaign focuses on students from middle, secondary and senior secondary classes across the city (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The campaign targets students from middle, secondary and senior secondary classes across the city. Officials said awareness messages are sent to school principals or designated representatives, who then ensure the information is shared with students.

In addition to the monthly messaging system, officials said regular campaigns and programmes are being conducted across both government and private schools. These include interactive sessions, workshops and awareness drives designed to educate children about online safety, identifying scams, protecting personal information and reporting suspicious online activity.

Officials said the initiative also involves families alongside students. “In today’s digital age, children gain access to electronic devices at a very young age and are just as vulnerable to cybercrime as adults. It is therefore essential to educate them early about cyber threats so they can stay safe and even share this knowledge with their peers,” said Priyanshu Dewan, assistant commissioner of police, Cyber Crime.

Highlighting the scale of the problem, Dewan said, “Nearly eight to nine individuals are arrested for cybercrime almost every day. The methods used by these criminals are constantly evolving, and in some cases, offenders who haven’t even completed Grade 10 or 12 are still able to carry out sophisticated cyber frauds.”

“If people are aware, many cybercrimes can be easily prevented. We also share videos demonstrating how to stay alert and explaining the methods used by cybercriminals, making it easier for the public to understand and stay protected,” he added.

Teachers said schools play a key role in amplifying the message. Dushyant Thakran, a teacher at a government school in Sushant Lok, said that in November the Cyber Crime Police issued guidelines asking teachers to have students take an oath on cyber safety and go through the instructions carefully. “We were also instructed to encourage students to share this information with their parents. Such awareness initiatives are held regularly. Our school receives monthly messages, which are then circulated among all students,” he said.