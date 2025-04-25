The Gurugram deputy commissioneron Thursday orderedan inspection after residents of Astaire Garden in Gurugram Sector 70A complained to him that their neighbouring housing societies are continuously discharging untreated sewage water into an open vacant plot next to their society. According to administrative guidelines, the sewage is supposed to be discharged into the designated Berhampur Sewage Treatment Plant (STP). Gurugram DC orders probe after residents complain about untreated sewage

Jaswant Singh, president of the Astaire Garden Owners Association, on Thursday met the deputy commissioner and submitted a written complaint.

“This untreated sewage not only pollutes the surrounding air but also poses a direct health threat to hundreds of residents. The foul stench has made daily life unbearable,” said Singh, urging the administration to investigate the matter and penalise the violators.

Taking immediate cognizance, the deputy commissioner constituted a joint inspection team comprising officials from the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTP), and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG). The team is expected to conduct a site visit soon and ensure swift remedial measures.

Residents also questioned the administrative oversight that allows builders to secure occupancy certificates (OC) despite their projects lacking proper sewage treatment infrastructure. “How are builders getting OC without a functional STP? This is a systemic failure driven by collusion between builders and officials,” Singh added.

“Children, the elderly, and individuals with compromised immunity are especially at risk due to their exposure to contaminated water and toxic fumes. The entire neighbourhood is facing respiratory distress,” said Shyam Nandan Pandey, another resident and resident welfare association member.

“The smell and fumes from the sewage are unbearable. I and many residents have experienced persistent coughing and throat irritation. This cannot be allowed to continue,” said Rupesh Singh, an E Block resident.

The association also expressed frustration that repeated warnings have fallen on deaf ears, and sought accountability from both authorities and developers.

MCG commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg said that the issue came to his notice on Thursday. “People involved in this illegal practice will be penalised and strict action will be taken against the agency/contractor involved in releasing the sewage,” he said.