 Gurugram developers seek more Swamih funds, tax relief - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Gurugram / Gurugram developers seek more Swamih funds, tax relief

Gurugram developers seek more Swamih funds, tax relief

ByAbhishek Behl, Gurugram
Jan 26, 2024 05:06 AM IST

Developers in Gurugram and across India have written to the finance minister seeking more funds and tax relief in the upcoming Union budget. They have requested the second tranche of the SWAMIH funds and incentives for rental housing to achieve the 'housing for all' target.

The developers based in Gurugram and across the country, under the aegis of National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco), have written to the Union finance minister to seek more funds and tax relief as a pre-budget demand. They also urged the finance ministry to come up with the second tranche of the Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing (SWAMIH) funds of 50,000 corpus in the upcoming Union budget for FY 2024-2025, people aware of the development said on Thursday.

HT Image
HT Image

The developers also sought budgetary support and relaxations, including allowing input tax credit under GST and incentives for rental housing in order to achieve the ‘housing for all’ target.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The developers said that Swamih funds will further help in reviving housing projects that are stuck, boost liquidity in the housing sector and also push for affordable home segment.

Union budget will be presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

G Hari Babu, president, Naredco, suggested the amendment of Section 23(5) to either abolish “notional income” or increase the timeline by five years for considering it as it caused a considerable tax burden. “In order to incentivise rental housing in the country, the tax burden on notional rental income should be exempted,” he said, apart from asking for easier funding for the industry and MSME status to some projects within parameters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Abhishek Behl

    Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On