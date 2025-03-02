Gurugram: Discrepancies in Ward 24 voter list spark complaints

Gurugram: Confusion and frustration gripped residents of Ward 24 following alleged discrepancies in the voters’ list that were flagged and decried by some locals and election candidates a day ahead of Sunday’s Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) polls. An independent candidate alleged at least 100 voters from Ward 24 were incorrectly assigned to Ward 22, depriving them to vote for their preferred candidate. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

They alleged negligence in the voter registration process leading neighbours of the same premises put into different election wards in some instances.

Independent candidate Anita Tehlan filed a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India, urging officials to rectify the errors before voting day -- Sunday (March 2).

She alleged at least 100 voters from Ward 24 were incorrectly assigned to Ward 22, depriving them to vote for their preferred candidate. “I have worked tirelessly to connect with my voters over the last 20 days. Now, I may lose their support because of a clerical mistake,” Tehlan added.

Discrepancies have affected multiple housing societies, leaving many residents aggrieved.

At Navyug CGHS Apartments, SKS Rana, a retired army officer, was incorrectly registered under Ward 22, while his immediate neighbours remained in Ward 24.

“I have always voted in Ward 24. Suddenly, I am being told that I belong to Ward 22. I don’t even know the candidates in that ward,” said Rana.

A similar issue was reported in Sanskriti Apartments.

Many feared voting in the wrong ward or being disqualified from voting altogether.

Independent candidate Barkha Sharma, also contesting from Ward 24, said: “Every single vote matters, and these discrepancies could change the entire election result.”