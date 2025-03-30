Menu Explore
Gurugram DLSA starts legal aid initiatives to improve access to justice for marginalised communities

PTI |
Mar 30, 2025 07:37 PM IST

Gurugram DLSA starts legal aid initiatives to improve access to justice for marginalised communities

Gurugram, Justice Sanjiv Berry of Punjab and Haryana High Court on Sunday inaugurated three legal aid initiatives at district jail here to provide better access to justice for marginalised communities.

The initiatives, under the District Legal Services Authority , Gurugram, are Nyay Setu Legal Aid Bridge for Prisoners, Sangini Prisons Legal Aid Clinic for Women Inmates, and Divyang Nyay Sahayata Kendra.

According to an official statement, Justice Berry along with Subhas Mehla, District and Sessions Judge, Gurugram visited the District Jail Bhondsi and personally interacted with inmates to understand their legal concerns and the challenges they face in accessing justice.

"The centrepiece of the launch was Nyay Setu Legal Aid Bridge for Prisoners, a two-month intensive legal aid campaign designed to bridge the gap between inmates and the justice system through a structured, data-driven approach. Unique to this initiative are dedicated legal aid teams conducting one-on-one interviews with inmates, identifying cases for bail or appeal, preparing paper books, and facilitating coordination with the High Court and Supreme Court Legal Services Committees for effective legal representation", said Justice Berry.

The second initiative, Sangini Prisons Legal Aid Clinic for Women Inmates, has been established within the female ward of the jail to ensure confidential, gender-sensitive legal support through a dedicated female paralegal volunteer and regular visits by women advocates, he said.

He added that the third, Divyang Nyay Sahayata Kendra, which will function at the District Court Complex, is a one-stop support centre for Persons with Disabilities, providing wheelchair assistance, legal advice, and help with court procedures in furtherance of accessible and inclusive justice.

These initiatives mark a significant step forward in realising the spirit of Article 39A of the Constitution and strengthening the legal aid framework in Gurugram, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Cities / Gurugram / Gurugram DLSA starts legal aid initiatives to improve access to justice for marginalised communities
