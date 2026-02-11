Gurugram doctors report sharp rise in ‘gaming addiction’ cases among children

Doctors said they are reporting a steady and significant rise in gaming addiction among children, with the Civil Hospital in Sector 10A alone seeing approximately 150 minors each month for counselling related to excessive gaming and screen time. Private and govt hospitals report younger patients and in-game spending concerns, while awareness drives target schools, teachers and workplaces. (WESTOCK - stock.adobe.com)

Many children of these children, experts aid said, show symptoms ranging from irritability, sleep disruption and poor academic performance to social withdrawal and lack of physical activity.

Physicians at Gurugram’s Civil Hospital said that there has been a marked rise in the number of complaints from parents, and seeking medical intervention.

“We are seeing a significant increase in the number of children coming with their parents every day complaining about shorter attention spans, leading to learning difficulties. Ahead of examinations due in March, around 5-10 children, mostly in adolescent age, visit the civil hospital every day seeking counselling and timely medical intervention,” said Dr Ajeet Diwan, a psychiatrist at the biggest government-run healthcare facility in the district.

Doctors said a similar surge in gaming-related complaints was seen around the same time last year, emphasising that the problem has become a recurring trend.

The problem intensifies during exam periods, with 5-10 adolescents seeking daily counseling ahead of March examinations. Dr Diwan warned that the immersive nature of many games can overstimulate young minds, triggering stress, anxiety, and emotional instability. Parents often misidentify gaming as a harmless hobby until it severely disrupts daily routines and real-world interactions.

Despite the high case load, officials aware of the matter pointed to a systemic gap in the the district’s mental health programme (DMHP). They said it does not officially track or treat mobile phone addiction, focusing instead on substance abuse. “The programme needs to be evolved with time,” a senior health department official said anonymously, highlighting the critical brain development phase for ages 12-18. The official also warned of “virtual autism” – a term doctors use for autism-like symptoms – in very young children due to prolonged screen exposure, manifesting as speech delay and poor social response.

Private hospitals corroborate the surge. Dr Anil Kumar, a consultant psychiatrist at Paras Health, said: “A lack of supervision, unlimited smartphone access, and absence of digital boundaries contribute significantly to the problem. Parents should maintain open, non-judgmental conversations about what children play and how it makes them feel.”

He noted children are increasingly persuading parents for credit card details to make in-game purchases. These patients often log three to four more hours of daily screen time than their peers.

The addiction is affecting increasingly younger children. Dr Saurabh Mehrotra, director of Neurosciences at Medanta Medicity, reported treating children as young as 8 or 9 years old. “Many children themselves acknowledge difficulty in stopping once they begin, which is a hallmark of addiction,” he said, suggesting actual numbers are higher due to underreporting.

In response, awareness efforts are underway. Officials said that 6,970 school children and teachers were made aware of the problem during 79 such visits between April and December last year. Another 3,700 students of 75 schools and 1,686 professionals at 29 workplaces were sensitised between April 2024 and March 2025 about “no-mobile zones” in bedrooms and during meals.