Gurugram expats and locals join hands for citizen-led cleanliness drive

Expatriates and local residents of Gurugram launched a citizen-led cleanliness drive on Sunday in a rare display of civic unity, starting with the area around the Guru Dronacharya Metro Station. The site, once strewn with heaps of unattended waste, was cleared by volunteers determined to send a message about keeping the city clean. Volunteers of Let's Clean Gurugram cleaning the area on MG Road near Guru Dronacharya Metro Station on Sunday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Gurugram, one of India’s fastest-growing cities, generates thousands of tonnes of waste daily. Much of it ends up on streets, empty plots, and stormwater drains, creating both an eyesore and a public health hazard. Official statistics show that door-to-door waste collection has fallen from 85% to 59% in the past year, while segregation of waste at source has dropped from 15% to 10%.

Against this backdrop, residents decided not to wait for municipal bodies and instead took matters into their own hands. The drive was supported by Garbage Free India, an NGO that works with schools and residential communities on waste segregation and sustainable waste management. Volunteers, including expatriates from Serbia and France, joined local residents to clear garbage, don gloves, and urge others to act responsibly.

Mathilde R, a French resident of Garden Estate, stressed that long-term commitment is vital. “It’s not about one symbolic day of cleaning. It’s about building a culture of responsibility where every resident, local or expat, understands that the streets are shared spaces. You don’t throw garbage in your living room; the city should be no different,” she said.

Lazar Jankovic, a Serbian expatriate, echoed the sentiment, drawing on Gandhian values. “There is not much philosophy in cleaning. As Mahatma Gandhi said, cleanliness is next to godliness. Just like we keep our homes clean, we must also keep our surroundings clean. I am not asking people to join me on city-wide clean-up drives. Simply keeping the two metres in front of your house or shop clean is enough. If everyone does that, the city will automatically stay clean.”

Local residents joined the effort with equal enthusiasm. Aman Verma, a resident of Sector 47, said, “Gurugram is not Kudagram. Keeping it clean and green is a collective responsibility of citizens and authorities. Without citizen support, no system will work. This initiative is not just symbolic. It is a statement that we, the people, are ready to act.”

For others, the initiative was about fostering pride in shared spaces. Khushi Singhal, a resident of Sector 57, said, “Once an area is cleaned, it should stay that way forever. People are less likely to litter in places that are visibly clean. If each of us takes small steps like carrying our waste until we find a bin, it can make a huge difference.”

Volunteers also emphasised the need for infrastructure support, such as more public bins across neighbourhoods and greater recognition of sanitation workers. They said that without adequate tools, training, and safety gear, even the most motivated workforce cannot deliver sustainable results.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) carried out multiple cleanliness drives across the city on Sunday to spread awareness about keeping the city clean. “Cleanliness cannot be achieved by municipal machinery alone—it requires the active participation of every citizen,” said Pradeep Dahiya, MCG Commissioner. “Today’s effort is a reminder that when officials, sanitation workers, and residents come together, we can transform Gurugram into the clean and green city we all aspire to live in.”