Gurugram farmers to hold ‘mashal rally’ today ahead of Sept 27 ‘Bharat Bandh’

Farmers, led by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) protesting against the central farm laws, are set to organise a ‘mashal rally’ (lantern rally) in Haryana’s Gurugram on Saturday ahead of the September 27 Bharat Bandh, with an aim to garner support for their cause. According to reports, the ‘mashal rally’ will begin at 6pm from Sadar Bazar area of the city and end at Sohna Road. Farmers participating in the rally will be marching with lanterns and urge citizens to express solidarity with their protests by spreading awareness on how the new agricultural laws “pose a threat” to them.

The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) expressed hope that as many as 200 people might be joining the rally. A member was cited as saying that farmers are “anna daatas” (providers of food) and that it is imperative people join them in their cause against the contentious agricultural laws.

Farmers across India have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against three farm laws enacted by the central government: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The farmers demand that the three laws are repealed and a legal guarantee provided to them on minimum support price for crops. However, the government has consistently maintained that the new laws are pro-farmer. Although farmer leaders – under the banner of the SKM and the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) – have held several rounds of talks with the central government so far, there have been no real breakthroughs and the impasse still remains.

The SKM, an umbrella body of more than 40 farm unions spearheading the farmers' agitation, has called for the Bharat Bandh (nationwide strike) on September 27 (Monday) as a widespread push to protest the three agricultural laws. Asking the people of the country as well as political parties to “stand with farmers in their “quest to defend principles of democracy and federalism”, the SKM said that the Bharat Bandh is being observed against the “anti-farmer Modi government” to mark the completion of 10 months of their “historic struggle”.

The Bharat Bandh will be held from 6am to 4pm on Monday, during which all government and private offices, educational and other institutions, shops, industries, and commercial establishments as well as public events and functions will be closed throughout the country.

All emergency establishments and essential services, including hospitals, medical stores, relief, and rescue work, and people attending to personal emergencies will be exempted.