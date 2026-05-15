Gurugram gets three new sub-health centres in remote locations

The health department on Thursday inaugurated three new sub-health centres in Chandu, Noorgarh, and Mahchana villages along with a block-level public health unit at Haileymandi in Gurugram, officials said. Around ₹2.84 crore were spent on building the three sub-health centres and the health unit over the past year, officials said.

According to officials the new centre at Haileymandi will improve primary healthcare and diagnostics in Pataudi block, through various lab testing facilities for HB, ESR, RBS, Dengue, Malaria, and blood group testing.

Around ₹2.84 crore were spent on building the three sub-health centres and the health unit over the past year, officials said. “The health centres will improve medical facilities in rural areas and reduce patient load on the civil and sub-divisional hospitals,” said Arti Singh Rao, cabinet minister of health.

During the inauguration, the minister announced eight new sub-centres and three primary health centres (PHCs) to be established in Ransika, Rithoj, Baghnakhi and Sidharwali by 2026. “While a new sub-health centre is proposed in Ghamroj village, two existing PHCs in Daultabad and Wazirabad will be turned into community health centres,” Rao said, adding that proposals have been prepared by the Haryana health department.

Officials added that the new sub-centres will likely improve vaccination and immunisation coverage, along with maternal care and disease monitoring in remote areas. “Adequate staff arrangements, including doctors and nursing staff, have been made at the block level to assist patients,” the senior official said.

Currently, Gurugram district consists around 42 health facilities, including hospitals, PHCs, and sub-centres. “The upgrades will be rolled out in phases to provide specialised healthcare services, advanced medical equipment, and better local treatment options to help patients living far away,” Rao said.

Meanwhile, the district health department officials were directed to monitor ongoing healthcare development projects to avoid delays.