A lift malfunction at Paras Irene society in Sector 70A on Saturday morning has raised concerns over maintenance lapses after the elevator’s glass panels shattered and fell on a priest who was inside at the time, residents said, adding that the priest escaped unharmed. Gurugram: Lift malfunction at Paras Irene raises safety concerns

The incident occurred in the N-4 block and a video of the episode later surfaced online, drawing attention to safety issues within the society. Residents said the lift was moving from the ground floor to an upper floor when the malfunction took place.

RWA secretary Vivek Das said the incident did not involve a free fall. “It was not a free fall; the lift was going from the ground floor to an upper floor. One of the brackets in the lift cable became loose, causing the sudden jerk. It is a serious safety concern, and we are looking to resolve it at the earliest,” he said.

Das maintained that the priest was not injured. “The priest was completely safe,” he said, adding that CCTV footage shows the priest completed his work and returned home independently on his bike. HT could not contact the priest to independently verify his condition.

The society, around 10 years old, has seven towers with 21 lifts installed. Residents alleged that the elevators, built and maintained by the ThyssenKrupp AG group, were last serviced in February.

Residents, however, said maintenance concerns are longstanding. An elderly resident, requesting anonymity, alleged that multiple complaints regarding poor upkeep had been raised with the RWA but “hardly any work was done”.

In response to an email from the RWA, ThyssenKrupp AG group said it would look into the matter and provide suggestions, but did not specify a timeline. In the email, seen by HT, the company also acknowledged that lift bracket issues had occurred in the past.

Residents reiterated that repeated complaints have not led to concrete action so far.

Following the incident, the RWA said it has initiated safety checks. “We have written to Thyssen about the incident and asked them to carry out an audit of all the lifts in the society. Additionally, we have informed the chief electrical inspector (CEI), who will inspect the site. We will also conduct a third party audit,” Das said.

He added that inspection reports are expected within a week, after which the RWA will recommend necessary work to the builder. The lift involved in the incident has been repaired but remains shut pending clearance from the CEI.