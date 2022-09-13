Gurugram man held for strangling wife to death on suspicion of infidelity
Police arrested a man on Sunday for allegedly strangling his wife to death, officials informed. Asmat Ali (28) was apprehended from Ghata village in Sector 58 where he lived with his deceased wife Sunifa (27).
According to cops, the incident took place on Friday night. Ali called Sunita’s family members after the incident and told them had died by suicide. The family found her body on the floor once they reached the house. Ali claimed that he laid her down in an attempt to resuscitate her, investigators informed. Sunita’s family members spotted a ligature mark on her neck but didn’t suspect that she was murdered.
An inquiry under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was initially carried out, suspecting it to be death by suicide. An autopsy was performed on Saturday and the report received on Sunday revealed that she was strangled to death. Police then registered an FIR under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against Ali at Sector 65 police station on Sunday evening.
Ali married Sunita in 2013 after she left her first husband. The couple lived with Sunita’s eight-year-old daughter from her previous marriage and their three-year-old daughter. Sunita’s father Astab Sheikh alleged that Ali suspected that she started reconnecting with her ex-husband. According to him, the suspect assaulted Sunifa multiple times over the last week because of his suspicion. Astab also said that Ali was asked to have a meeting with the entire family and resolve his doubts.
Subhash Boken, public relations officer, Gurugram police said the suspect was taken on one-day police remand for interrogation.
Man dies by suicide over harassment by loan recovery agents
Gurugram: A 47-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Sector 7 on Saturday after being harassed by three loan recovery agents, police said on Monday. The deceased's family recovered a purported suicide note on Sunday evening, officials informed. Based on a complaint filed by the deceased's brother, an FIR was registered against the three agents under Sector 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code at New Colony police station on Sunday night.
Multilevel parking at Sadar Bazar will be ready by March 2023
The multilevel parking at Sadar Bazar is likely to be constructed by March next year, officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram said on Sunday. The parking near Sohna Chowk can accommodate around 206 cars and 190 two-wheelers, said officials. Three basement floors have been reserved for basement parking and six floors above are primarily reserved for commercial shops which will be given on lease by the MCG, said officials.
Juvenile held for murder of junior in madrasa in Nuh
Hoping that the crime would dissuade his parents from continuing his enrolment in a madrasa in Nuh, a 13-year-old killed his best friend --- an 11-year-old boy --- at the institution by assaulting and strangulating him to death on September 3, the police said. Police recreated the crime scene following which he was apprehended on Sunday.
Haryana CM suspends cop for laxity in investigating corruption
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday took strong cognizance of the cheating a person on pretext of appointment in Group-D job in the Central Government and directed to suspend the then SHO, who was probing the matter, for laxity on his part. Khattar ordered while presiding over the district grievance redressal committee at the Swatantrata Senani Zilla Parishad Hall in Gurugram.
Man held for blackmailing 85 women using their morphed pictures
Faridabad police arrested a 42-year-old truck driver from Aligarh on Monday for allegedly blackmailing at least 85 women. The suspect, identified as Ganesh Singh of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh told police that he found a SIM card at a dhaba in Rajasthan and used it to commit the crimes. Nitish Aggarwal, deputy commissioner of police (NIT), said Singh created multiple social media accounts from where he copied images and later morphed them to blackmail women.
