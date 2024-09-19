Menu Explore
Gurugram Metro panel meet discusses plan for utility shifting, infra dev

ByAbhishek Behl, Gurugram
Sep 20, 2024 05:32 AM IST

A proposed foot over bridge at Millennium City Metro station will not be constructed as another Metro station will be constructed at this location

The Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) held the coordination committee meeting for the Gurugram Metro project at GMDA’s office in Sector 44 on Wednesday where several projects were discussed.

A senior GMRL official said that work on the project has already started and it will be accelerated once the Detailed Design Consultant (DDC) contract is given after the model code of conduct is lifted in Haryana. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)
A senior GMRL official said that work on the project has already started and it will be accelerated once the Detailed Design Consultant (DDC) contract is given after the model code of conduct is lifted in Haryana. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

“It has been decided that the bus depot in Sector 10 where a station is proposed will be turned into a bus terminal, where commuters can use both the Metro system and the city bus system to travel. A number of underpasses on roads from where the alignment passes were discussed in detail and information shared with GMRL. Also it was decided that a proposed foot over bridge at Millennium City Metro station will not be constructed as another Metro station will be constructed at this location,” said a senior GMDA official present in the meeting.

A senior GMRL official said that work on the project has already started and it will be accelerated once the Detailed Design Consultant (DDC) contract is given after the model code of conduct is lifted in Haryana.

During the meeting, discussions were was also held on widening roads on Metro alignments and connecting roads to prevent traffic congestion. Directions were also issued to different department to submit accurate drawings of utilities to GMRL. “It was also discussed that work on solving the waterlogging problem in the city should be taken up by all agencies. Various agencies were also asked to provide network of footpaths and landscaping leading to residential, commercial, institutional or industrial properties beyond Metro and at intersections. The objective is to ensure that the Metro project is in sync with the urban features of Gurugram,” the official said.

It was also decided that condominiums, commercial projects and corporate offices close to the alignment will be provided easy access to stations by permitting them to install new gates and access points. “The goal is to minimise the use of cars and private vehicles inside condominiums and on city roads. If a person can walk to the Metro, why should he or she need to drive a car or bike to the station,” he said.

