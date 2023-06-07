Cabinet gives nod to Gurugram metro project connecting Huda City Centre-Cyber City; Check stations

The Union cabinet has approved the elevated Gurugram metro project to connect Cyber City with Huda City Centre with spur to Dwarka Expressway covering a total of 28.5 km. The cost of the project has been pegged at ₹5,452 crore and expected to be completed in four years. The new metro line will run between New Gurugram with Old Gurugram having a total of 27 stations.(HT_PRINT)

“Cabinet approves Metro Connectivity from HUDA City Centre to Cyber City, Gurugram with Spur to Dwarka Expressway; entirely elevated project to cost Rs.5,452 crore,” Rajesh Malhotra, DG, Press Information Bureau, said in a tweet.

The new metro line will run between New Gurugram with Old Gurugram having a total of 27 stations which will connect with the railway station, with an objective to link it with the Indira Gandhi International airport.

The Gurugram metro project has been stalled foro nearly five years due to changes in the project plans. The metro route will include Sector 45, Cyber Park, Sector 46, Sector 47, Sector 48, Technology Park, Udyog Vihar Phase 6, Sector 10, Sector 37, Basai, Sector 9, Sector 7, Sector 4, Sector 5, Ashok Vihar, Sector 3, Krishna Chowk, Palam Vihar Extension, Palam Vihar, Sector 23 A, Sector 22, Udyog Vihar Phase 4, and CyberHub.

According to the tender document, the main line from Huda City Centre to CyberHub, passing through Subash Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, and Palam Vihar, will span 26.65km, while the spur from Basai village to Dwarka Expressway will be 1.85km long.

The Haryana government has also proposed to construct a metro link from Palam Vihar to Dwarka Sector 21, facilitating connectivity between the proposed Gurugram Metro and the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro.

