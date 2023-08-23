GMDA plans water pipeline along Dwarka e-way to supply to one million people

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will soon hire a consultant to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for laying a 20km pipeline along the Dwarka Expressway, which will provide water to the tail-end areas of the city and also cater to the increase in population, which is expected in these sectors in the next two decades. According to GMDA, the proposed master water pipeline will have a capacity of 200 million litres per day (MLD) and will cater to around 1 to 1.5 million people in the future. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The floating of tender to hire the consultant and getting the report prepared will take around six months, after which contracts will be awarded for this ₹125 crore project, said senior officials in the know of the matter.

According to GMDA, the proposed master water pipeline will have a capacity of 200 million litres per day (MLD) and will cater to around 1 to 1.5 million people in the future.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday approved the ₹125 crore project that will transport water from the Basai water treatment plant and supply it to residents of sectors along Dwarka Expressway, Palam Vihar, Sector 23, Sector 22, Udyog Vihar and areas around CyberHub, which reel under water scarcity during the summer months.

GMDA officials said the proposed master water supply line shall be laid along the Dwarka Expressway towards sectors 101, 104, 108, 110, 110A, dividing roads of sectors 110A/111, railway crossing, dividing roads of sectors 1/2, 23A/23, 22, 19/22, 19/20, NH-8 Crossing and connect to CyberHub and Sector 16 at the tail end.

Rajesh Bansal, chief engineer, GMDA said the authority will soon float a tender for hiring a consultant to get the detailed project report prepared. “The project was approved in the last GMDA meeting and it takes around six months to get the DPR done after which the contract will be awarded to execute the project. This pipeline will increase supply to tail-end areas and will also enhance the existing supply from Basai,” he said.

Currently, the GMDA officials said, 128MLD water is being supplied to these areas against a demand of around 153MLD. Once the pipeline is laid, the supply will increase to 328MLD and it will cater to an additional population of around one million. “The proposed pipeline will augment the water supply infrastructure as per the 2041 Gurugram Manesar Master Plan. It will also increase the availability of water during summer months in these areas,” said Bansal.

The total length of the proposed water supply line is 20.5km and it has internal loops connecting it with the remaining network, and the network, as a whole, will be controlled by a computerised system, said officials.

Another key feature of this pipeline will be that it will be looped and connected with the existing pipeline at Basai water treatment plant, at Rezangla Chowk in Palam Vihar, at a point near Shankar Chowk kn NH 48 and also near Dhanwapur railway crossing with an existing 900mm pipeline at sector 4/7/9 crossing.

The benefit of this loop line will be that water can be diverted in case of a repair on either side of the network, said officials.

PC Meena, CEO, GMDA, said the purpose of laying this pipeline was to meet the existing demand and to ensure that the GMDA is ready to meet the demand of future population. “The water supply, road and other infrastructure is now being created taking into account the present and future requirement of Gurugram, which is growing at a very fast pace. We plan to create infrastructure which serves the city on a long term basis,” he said.

Residents of the area, meanwhile, said the plan to augment supply must be executed as early as possible. “We face regular water shortages during the summer and if GMDA wants to resolve that issue, then this work should be completed within a year,” said Pawan Kumar, a resident of Palam Vihar.

