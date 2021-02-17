Gurugram: Notices to house owners over illegal use of property

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Wednesday issued show-cause notices to 30 house owners in Palam Vihar and Uppal Southend localities, where residential premises are allegedly being misused to run commercial establishments such as shops, boutiques, offices of property dealers, gyms and clinics. The department said property owners have been asked to stop the alleged unauthorised commercial activities as these are in violation of rules and also cause disturbance to residents in the area.

RS Bhath, district town planner, enforcement, said that if the unauthorised activities are not stopped within a week then these houses will be sealed. “A large number of complaints had been received from these colonies regarding such activities, which is why the action was initiated,” he said, adding that building plan violations have also been identified in these 30 houses.

Department officials added that there is a provision in DTCP policies that house owners can pay a fee and get permission to use 50 square metre of the area in their house commercially, albeit only to offer consulting services. “The department allows usage of some part of the plot for consulting services, after payment of a nominal fee of ₹50,000, for five years. The plot owners should get the permission regularly,” said Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner.

In a related development, the DTCP has chalked out a plan for demolition and sealing drives across the city from February 18 to 24, and from March 2 to 10. Officials said the drives will be carried out in DLF Phase 3, Badshahpur, Bhondsi, Manesar, Kherki Daula, Sector 53, Rajendra Park and other areas where unauthorised constructions and housing construction is being carried out.

A senior official, requesting not to be named, said that they have planned “large-scale” action particularly in DLF Phase 3, where a number of houses on plots meant for economically weaker sections (EWS) have been constructed allegedly in violation of rules. “The plan has been outlined and we are preparing to take action based on it,” the official said, adding that this time teams from the power distribution and fire department will also be involved.