Mon, Nov 17, 2025
Gurugram physiotherapist booked for sexually harassing South Korean woman in session

ByDebashish Karmakar
Published on: Nov 17, 2025 05:14 am IST

Police say the accused asked inappropriate questions, touched the woman repeatedly and threatened her; CCTV footage will be examined as the probe progresses.

A physiotherapist in Sector 53 has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing a South Korean woman during a therapy session at his clinic earlier this month, Gurugram police said on Sunday. According to investigators, the incident occurred on November 7 when the woman, in her mid-30s, had an appointment at the physiotherapy centre. The matter surfaced only on Friday, when she approached the police to file a complaint.

The woman was allegedly locked in fear after the incident, while police say preliminary findings support her claims and an arrest will follow her magistrate statement. (File photo)
Police did not disclose the identity of the accused yet, citing “security concerns as he has not been arrested yet.”

Officers privy to the incident said the physiotherapist first asked the woman inappropriate questions during the session, making her “extremely uncomfortable”, and later touched her inappropriately multiple times. A senior police official said the woman initially protested, but “the suspect kept carrying out his activities and even threatened her with dire consequences after which she didn’t say anything further and returned to her home located nearby the clinic.”

Investigators said the woman did not return to the clinic after the incident and kept the matter from her family out of fear. Her family learnt of the harassment when she repeatedly avoided visiting the centre. They then decided to approach the police, following which she submitted a written complaint on Friday.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that considering the sensitivity of the case, an FIR under Sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Sector 53 police station. “The woman will be produced before a judicial magistrate for recording her statement on Monday. Afterwards, the physiotherapist will be arrested. Preliminary investigation carried out till now indicates that the allegations of the woman are true,” he said.

Turan added that police will scan CCTV footage from the physiotherapy centre to corroborate the allegations.

