Gurugram plans 35 road projects to tackle waterlogging ahead of monsoon

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has drawn up a plan to undertake around 35 road projects in waterlogging-prone areas, aimed at preventing flooding during the monsoon and curbing sewage overflow and stagnation. Civic body targets 71km across key sectors; drainage upgrades to precede road repairs for better water discharge. (HT Archive)

Officials said a total of 71km of roads will be taken up for recarpeting and repair. The projects include roads in Mayfair Garden (Sector 49), construction of a 24m-wide road in Sector 66, and recarpeting work in Sushant Lok 3, Nirvana Country (Sector 50), and South City 2. Key stretches include 18m roads in Sector 46, roads in Sector 10A, the Samrat Meer Bhoj Chowk–village Kadarpur road, and the Main Sohna Chowk to Tulip Chowk stretch in Sector 69, among others.

The projects are estimated to cost around ₹145 crore, which will be spent on recarpeting the identified roads to improve drainage and prevent waterlogging during the monsoon.

In several cases, road recarpeting is being carried out alongside the laying of stormwater drains to improve water management and prevent flooding. While the deadline for several projects has been set for December 31 this year, timelines for others vary but are expected to be completed within the year. Of the 35 roads identified, 12 will be developed as model roads.

Officials said work has not yet begun on several stretches, with tenders either being re-evaluated or freshly floated for at least 24 roads. Of the remaining 11 roads, around 25% of the work has been completed on nine stretches, while two roads have seen nearly 75% completion.

At a review meeting held last Friday, MCG officials were directed to upgrade the drainage system and scientifically redesign road elevations and slopes to ensure efficient water discharge and prevent flooding during the monsoon.

Vijay Dhaka, chief engineer at MCG, said that while the deadline for several roads is set for December 31, priority will be given to repairing sewage and drainage systems first. “Once the drainage issues are addressed, we will move ahead with the recarpeting of these roads,” he added.

Meanwhile, HT reported on March 21 that MCG officials had reviewed 108 road projects covering approximately 245.4km that are currently underway, including 33 model roads spanning 60.87km, 75 road projects covering 171.22km, and 33 CAQM-linked stretches measuring 61.71km.